Man admits breaching order that bans him from contact with children after staying with partner in Derbyshire

A man who stayed over at his Derbyshire girlfriends when he is banned from staying in any house with young children has been sent to crown court.

Lewis James, aged 20, currently of Raleigh Street, Nottingham, appeared before Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, December 18, and admitted breaching the order.

Chesterfield Magistrates' Court

Under the terms of the order, James is banned from having any contact with a child under 16, or staying at any address where any child under 16 resides.

The court was told that James had met a new partner and had stayed at her address in Buxton, where she lives with her three-month-old child between October 7 and 10.

James is still seeing the woman, but they have since ‘got their act together’ and started meeting away from her home and the child, the court heard.

He will appear before Derby Crown Court for sentencing on January 8 and was released on unconditional bail.