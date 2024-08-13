Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A statue which was installed to honour Buxton female quarry workers past and present less than a year ago has been attacked by mindless vandals who gouged out her eyes.

Dave Green who is CEO of Buxton Civic Association said: “I’m lost for words at how someone thinks this is acceptable behaviour - I just can’t believe it.”

The Buxton Advertiser launched a campaign in 2021 to raise £4,000 to pay for the tribute to female quarry workers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The money was raised in just a few short months with donations coming from the Satterthwaite Bequest, Tarmac, the Institute of Quarrying and the National Stone Centre as well as members of the public.

Martha has not even been in the woods a year and has been attacked by mindless vandals. Photo Buxton Civic Assoication

The work was completed by Lorraine Botterill, who created Jack and the Neanderthal Man, and her latest creation, Martha, was installed on Friday September, 8 2023. Now, less than a year on she has been attacked.

Buxton Civic Association, which maintains the woods, noted the damage at the weekend. Dave said: “It’s hugely disappointing this has happened. I know Martha is well loved and we always see people having pictures with her.

“I don’t understand what the person or persons involved gained from such mindless vandalism. Since covid we have all found more joy in being outside and the team here work so hard to ensure it is a nice place for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Of course this is always the challenge when having statues in open spaces but we shouldn’t have to think like this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Buxton Civic Association team on the day Martha was installed. Photo Jason Chadwick

Before Martha was installed the longstanding and much loved Jack the quarry worker was also vandalised and had to be repaired. BCA says sculptor Lorraine is coming out later in the week to assess the damage and the police’s countryside officer will be paying the site a visit soon.

Dave said: “We do not know how much the repairs will cost, and it may be out of our budget, so we may have to look for sponsors or an online donation page to help bridge the gap.”

Lucy Ball, reporter for the Advertiser and covered the campaign to fund her creation, said: “It’s heartbreaking to think that Martha, who the community got behind and helped name, has been attacked like this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

After BCA shared the news people shared their horror and disgust at what happened.

The gouged out eyes of Martha in Grin Low Woods. Photo Buxton Civic Association

One said: “I do hope they are found but not by means of filling our last free private refuges with cameras, just because of a minority. If they do and I suspect they may, then the cruel irony would be that the gauged eyes of a sculpture would only be replaced with the intrusive eyes of surveillance. All because of an attention seeking idiot who wants to destroy the beauty made by others.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another said: “Absolute morons. Why do they get a kick out of destroying things that bring joy to others?”

A third commented: “What worries me also is what item they used to do this and were they walking around with it.”

Another person who regularly walks in the woods added: “This is awful. The carving is beautiful and such an asset to our town.”