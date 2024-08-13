‘Lost for words’ as vandals gouge out eyes of Buxton’s newest statue
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dave Green who is CEO of Buxton Civic Association said: “I’m lost for words at how someone thinks this is acceptable behaviour - I just can’t believe it.”
The Buxton Advertiser launched a campaign in 2021 to raise £4,000 to pay for the tribute to female quarry workers.
The money was raised in just a few short months with donations coming from the Satterthwaite Bequest, Tarmac, the Institute of Quarrying and the National Stone Centre as well as members of the public.
The work was completed by Lorraine Botterill, who created Jack and the Neanderthal Man, and her latest creation, Martha, was installed on Friday September, 8 2023. Now, less than a year on she has been attacked.
Buxton Civic Association, which maintains the woods, noted the damage at the weekend. Dave said: “It’s hugely disappointing this has happened. I know Martha is well loved and we always see people having pictures with her.
“I don’t understand what the person or persons involved gained from such mindless vandalism. Since covid we have all found more joy in being outside and the team here work so hard to ensure it is a nice place for everyone.
“Of course this is always the challenge when having statues in open spaces but we shouldn’t have to think like this.”
Before Martha was installed the longstanding and much loved Jack the quarry worker was also vandalised and had to be repaired. BCA says sculptor Lorraine is coming out later in the week to assess the damage and the police’s countryside officer will be paying the site a visit soon.
Dave said: “We do not know how much the repairs will cost, and it may be out of our budget, so we may have to look for sponsors or an online donation page to help bridge the gap.”
Lucy Ball, reporter for the Advertiser and covered the campaign to fund her creation, said: “It’s heartbreaking to think that Martha, who the community got behind and helped name, has been attacked like this.”
After BCA shared the news people shared their horror and disgust at what happened.
One said: “I do hope they are found but not by means of filling our last free private refuges with cameras, just because of a minority. If they do and I suspect they may, then the cruel irony would be that the gauged eyes of a sculpture would only be replaced with the intrusive eyes of surveillance. All because of an attention seeking idiot who wants to destroy the beauty made by others.”
Another said: “Absolute morons. Why do they get a kick out of destroying things that bring joy to others?”
A third commented: “What worries me also is what item they used to do this and were they walking around with it.”
Another person who regularly walks in the woods added: “This is awful. The carving is beautiful and such an asset to our town.”