Large amount of tools were stolen from Buxton B&Q

Derbyshire Police would like to speak to the men pictured in connection with the theft of a large amount of tools and goods from a DIY shop.

At around 12.25pm on Thursday, August 22, three men went to B&Q, at the Staden Business Park in Staden Lane, Buxton.

Do you recognise these men?

One remained outside the shop, one stood at the door and the third man took a trolley around the store, taking several items from display.

They also took a tool bag containing tools.

The men left at 2pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police, quoting reference number19000448051 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Gareth Podmore.

You can send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary on Facebook, direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact on Twitter, complete the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us or call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.