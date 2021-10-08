Land Rover stolen after burglary in New Mills

At around 4am today (Friday October 8) police received a call about a burglary at a home on Laneside Road.

The keys to the 4x4, a blue 05 plate Land Rover Discovery (similar to the one pictured), were taken and then the offenders stole the vehicle.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area, or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police, quoting reference 21000584685 and the name of the officer in the case PC Gareth Podmore, by calling 101 or via the online contact form at derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.