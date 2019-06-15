Knifeman who terrorised High Peak village is jailed for seven years

A man has been sentenced to seven years in prison after rampaging through a High Peak village armed with a knife.

Ian White, 36, held a taxi driver at knifepoint before being let out in Furness Vale, where he forced a passing motorist to drive him away from the scene. He also threatened pub staff in the village with the knife, attacked an elderly resident and stamped on his dog.

Jailed: Ian White. Photo courtesy of Derbyshire Constabulary.

The terrifying crime spree began at 10.20pm on November 12, 2018, when White called for a taxi to a house on Cambourne Road in Mottram, Hyde.

READ MORE: Man suffers broken arm and head injuries in Hayfield Carnival assault

During the drive he took out a knife and began threatening the driver of the vehicle.

The taxi dropped him off on Buxton Road in Furness Vale, where he flagged down a passing 4x4 and demanded the 65-year-old woman drive him away from the scene.

The woman, who was not physically harmed, let him out on Yeardsley Lane. White later made his way to a pub on Buxton Road, where he threatened staff with the knife and caused damage to the premises.

White then knocked on the door of a nearby house and demanded a taxi be called for him. When the 75-year-old resident refused he forced his way into the property, assaulting the pensioner and stamping on his dog.

READ MORE: Buxton men jailed for 'violent attack' on club-goer

He then left this address and was detained by police officers on Buxton Road.

White was charged with 16 offences including threats to kill, possession of a bladed article in public, criminal damage, kidnapping, ABH, affray and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

He appeared at Derby Crown Court last month and pleaded guilty to all the offences - apart from an attempted robbery which he pleaded guilty to theft from a person - and was sentenced to seven years in prison.