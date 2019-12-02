Knife-weilding teenage robber sentenced after targeting Buxton shop

A knife-weilding teenage robber, who was identified thanks to the public, has been sentenced for targeting a shop in Buxton.

Kyah Hammond has been sentenced to 18 months in a Young Offenders Institution after pleading guilty to robbing Henry’s Store, in the London Road area, on March 28 last year.

Hammond, who is 18-years-old, was armed with a knife when he took a large amount of cigarettes and cash after threatening a female member of staff.

He discarded the clothing he was wearing during the incident and as part of the investigation, police released images of the items – including a distinctive Wed’ze ski mask.

A member of the public who saw an appeal poster came forward and Hammond was identified as a suspect and later arrested.

Hammond, of Toulmin Drive, Swadlincote, was sentenced at Derby Crown Court on November 6.