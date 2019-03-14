Kia car and tools stolen in Buxton business burglary

Police are appealing for information after burglars raided a Buxton business and made away with a car.

Burglars entered Buxton and High Peak Coating, on Dale Road, between 8pm on March 8 and 9am on March 9 and made away with a black Kia Sorento.

The thieves also stole some garage and CCTV equipment from the car coating firm.

Derbyshire Police has appealed for information into the incident.

A police spokesman said: “We were called on the morning of Saturday, March 9 to reports of a burglary at a commercial premises on Dale Road, Buxton.

“Entry was thought to have been gained to the compound between 8pm on Friday, March 8 and 8.50am the next morning.

“A black Kia Sorento was taken, as well as an number of pieces of garage and CCTV equipment.

“Anyone with any information is asked to call us, quoting reference number 19*121340, through the non-emergency number 101.

“You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.”

