Jail for drink driver's third offence in Glossop

A 37-year-old drink driver who was found driving with no insurance or MOT in Glossop has been jailed for 16 weeks.

Lee Kingdon was pulled over by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit in Glossop with an expired driving licence, as well as blowing 84 on the breathalyser - when the limit is 35.

Kingdon had already served two previous convictions for drink driving in the past.

A spokesman for the unit said: "Found with an expired licence following two previous disqualifications for drink driving. No insurance, and an expired MOT. And drink driving again, blowing 84ųg.

"Someone you don’t want to share the road with. We hope for prison this time."

Kingdon, 37 of Tatton Close, Hazel Grove, Stockport, was found guilty of drink driving.

He was sentenced to 16 weeks imprisonment, with a 10 year disqualification from driving and £115 to pay in costs.