Irate and drunk Derbyshire man caused £7,000 worth of damage to girlfriend's car after row at family funeral

A drunken Derbyshire man damaged his partner’s new car so badly that it had to be written off - after she laughed at him for falling over following a family funeral.

Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court was told on Thursday, January 9, that Simon Christopher Jozefczyk repeatedly jumped up and down on the vehicle until the windscreen shattered.

Chesterfield Magistrates' Court

He also pulled back doors, snapping the hinges and caused other exterior damage to the brand-new black Ford Focus - causing around £7,000 of damage.

Jozefczyk, 36, of Tedder Avenue, Harpur Hill, Buxton, admitted criminal damage, but said he was also paying for the car, which was registered in his girlfriend’s name.

Prosecuting, Sarah Haslam said the incident happened in the car park of a pub on London Road, Buxton, on October 24.

The couple had started rowing at the booze-fuelled wake and the woman had gone and sat in her car to get some air, the court heard.

“At around 9.30pm things had started to escalate, so she went outside and sat in her vehicle,” Ms Haslam said. “The defendant came outside shouting and very worked up. At that point he grew angrier and slipped, causing his partner to laugh and escalating his behaviour still further. He then climbed onto the vehicle and jumped up and down on it repeatedly, forcing the windscreen to go through.”

Mitigating, Karl Meakin said that Jozefczyk had taken out his frustrations on an inanimate object and the car had been replaced by the insurance company.

Jozefczyk was fined £180 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.