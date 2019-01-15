Images released by police investigating burglaries at industrial units in Whaley Bridge

Police are investigating after four industrial units were broken into in Whaley Bridge.

Officers were called on Monday January 14 after reports of burglaries at four units on the Bingswood Trading Estate. It is believed the break-ins happened earlier that morning between 2am and 4.15am.

Police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen three men in the area at the time of the burglaries

Three vehicles were taken, though two have now been recovered.

The vehicle still outstanding is a white Ford Transit flatbed van with High Peak Sheet Metal branding.

Other items reportedly taken include a number of high-value tools and a 'Specialized' bike.

Police have now released images as part of their investigation into the burglaries.

They are also appealing for witnesses who may have seen three men in the area between 2am and 4.15am. It is thought the men walked down Canal Street and onto Bingwood Avenue to gain access to the industrial estate.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police, quoting the reference number 19000020782 and the name of the officer in the case PC Kevin Harrell, by calling 101.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

