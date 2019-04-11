Image released of Buxton man sought in connection to drug dealing

Derbyshire Police are searching for a Buxton man who is wanted for drug dealing offences.
Officers have released an image of 20-year-old Tai Saide, from Buxton, who they would like to speak to about allegations of dealing Class A drugs.
If you have seen Tai recently, or have information about where he may be, please contact the police using one of the following methods.
