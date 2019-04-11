Image released of Buxton man sought in connection to drug dealing

Derbyshire Police are searching for a Buxton man who is wanted for drug dealing offences.

Officers have released an image of 20-year-old Tai Saide, from Buxton, who they would like to speak to about allegations of dealing Class A drugs.

Tai Saide.

If you have seen Tai recently, or have information about where he may be, please contact the police using one of the following methods.

Facebook – send us a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call us on 101.

Please quote reference number 19*100317 in any correspondence.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.

