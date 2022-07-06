Hunt continues for missing New Mills man

Officers searching for missing man Jack Edmunds have released a new CCTV image.

The 33-year-old was last seen by a member of the public, who had stopped and spoken with him, walking along Station Road in New Mills and into the nature reserve at around 3pm on Sunday July, 3.

Jack is 5ft 7ins tall, and now has short cropped brown hair and a dark beard.

Missing man Jack Edmunds has been spotted in New Mills.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “He is thought to be wearing dark grey jogging bottoms, a blue hooded top with a warm dark grey hooded top over it and navy-blue trainers.”

Anyone who has seen Jack or knows where he might be is asked to contact the force quoting incident number 681 of 9 May.

You can either call 101, or contact them on their social media pages or via the website.