High Peak residents warned not to fall for Covid vaccine passport scam

As part of the scam, fraudsters posing as the NHS send an email informing recipients they can now apply for their ‘digital’ coronavirus passports that show they have been vaccinated to enable them to travel abroad.

However when clicking on the link in the message, people are taken to a ‘convincing’ yet fake NHS website which asks recipients for their personal bank details to pay for an alleged administration fee.

Residents across Derbyshire have been urged by police not to fall for a new Covid vaccine passport scam. Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images.

Residents’ vaccination status can be shown for free through the NHS app, website or by calling 119.

Neighbourhood Watch said they had been made aware of the scam ‘going around’ and urged people in Derbyshire not to fall for the phishing email.

The fake NHS website has since been taken down but the group encouraged people to remain vigilant.

Phishing scams can be reported by emailing [email protected]