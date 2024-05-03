Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The farmer, who has been named locally as Robert Lomas, was today still being quizzed by detectives over the shooting of Marcus Smith, 19.

The farm, on a remote country lane around half a mile from Eccles Road in Whaley Bridge, is believed to house a dairy cow milking operation.

Derbyshire Police said they were first called to the property at around 3.30pm on Tuesday (April 30) to reports of a burglary. They were then called to the same property at 1.20am on Wednesday (May 1) to another report of a burglary. When officers arrived, they found a teenager with fatal gunshot wounds, a spokesman said. A second teen was found with a gunshot wound in the same road and rushed to hospital before being later arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

Police forensics at the scene of the shooting near Whaley Bridge

A third male suspect, in his 20s, was arrested around two miles away by armed cops who swooped on a car on the A6 in nearby Chapel-en-le-Frith. Dramatic footage circulating on social media appeared to show armed officers pulling over a car near a set of traffic lights.

A police cordon remains in place at two houses in Eccles Road and police say they will stay there for some time while investigations continue.

Chief Superintendent Dave Kirby, of Derbyshire Police, said: “I’d like to thank the local community for all their support during this investigation so far.

