A High Peak driver who already had his licence revoked was caught driving again and he had no insurance so police seized his car.

Buxton Police Safer Neighbourhood Team posted on Facebook on Monday November 13, speaking about last week’s incident.

They said: “Last Wednesday evening, November 8, officers from the Buxton Police Safer Neighborhood Team came across a vehicle which had broken down on the Chapel Bypass.”

While officers assisted to check on the driver and to protect the scene due to the speed of the road checks were carried out by the police on the driver and the vehicle.

The police spokesperson added: “It turned out that the vehicle had no insurance and the driver had already had his licence revoked, due to this the vehicle was recovered and then seized by police and the driver was reported for the offences.”