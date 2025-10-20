Here's a breakdown of where more than 350 crimes were committed in the High Peak in just one month

All the information has come from the derbyshire.police.uk website.
Check to see what offences happened below and where the crime hotspots are.
1. Buxton
There were 146 crimes committed in Buxton during August 2025 says Derbyshire Police. Figures from Derbyshire Constabulary show crime in Buxton was up from July 2025 when only 119 crimes were committed. There were 59 cases of violence and sexual offences, 19 shoplifting offences as well as 18 counts of anti-social behaviour and 11 public order offences and all other crimes made up 50 offences. Photo: jason chadwick
2. Fairfield
Crime was down in Fairfield from 62 cases in July 2025 to 49 in August of this year. 21 out of 61 were violence or sexual offences. There were nine public order crimes, four cases of anti-social behaviour and 15 other crimes committed. Photo: jason chadwick
3. Whaley Bridge
There were 24 crimes reported in Whaley Bridge in August 2025 - three more than the month prior. There were 11 violence and sexual offences, five counts of anti-social behaviour, two burglaries and two arson crimes and two other crimes were also committed. Photo: jason chadwick
4. Chapel-en-le-Frith and Chinley
Crime levels dropped in August 2025 to 41 from 57 the month previously. The most common offences were violence and sexual offences of which there were 22, followed by five offences of criminal damage and arson, four cases of theft, four crimes of anti-social behaviour were committed and six other crimes. Photo: jason chadwick