Here's a breakdown of where more than 350 crimes were committed in the High Peak in just one month

1 . Buxton

There were 146 crimes committed in Buxton during August 2025 says Derbyshire Police. Figures from Derbyshire Constabulary show crime in Buxton was up from July 2025 when only 119 crimes were committed. There were 59 cases of violence and sexual offences, 19 shoplifting offences as well as 18 counts of anti-social behaviour and 11 public order offences and all other crimes made up 50 offences. Photo: jason chadwick