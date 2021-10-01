Heartless thieves target Buxton charity's new premises

The Zink Project and Foodbank was due to open its new expanded premises in just weeks but on Monday September, 27 the charity’s workers turned up and found a window had been smashed and items from the new community cafe had been stolen.

Charity CEO Paul Bohan said: “The sad thing is the items stolen were probably taken by someone who needs our services, they need help putting food on the table or a chance to get back into employment so stealing isn’t their only option.”

Zink project manager Paul Bohan outside the site of the burglary.

For the past nine months the charity has raised more than £65,000 to make the move from the United Reformed Church to a unit at the bottom of the Old Cattle Market in Buxton.

Workers were at the site on Sunday doing overtime to get the job done ready for the big launch and the break-in happened overnight.

The items taken include a freestanding deep fat fryer, a kettle, a grill, a food mixer and a stainless steel sink.

Paul said: “They stole our sink and our taps!

Zink project manager Paul Bohan at the window where the thieves broke in.

"The sink was measured for our kitchen. The other stuff I can understand is desperate people looking to try and sell it on but who is going to want to buy a second-hand sink?

"Even if they sold it for scrap they would only make a couple of quid but to us our sink that will allow us to open a community cafe.”

The building will become a community hub with a cafe, help to get those back into work with training and support and a place for people to relax.

Paul said: “It does push back our opening of some services which are designed to help the most needy in our community who need support with either isolation, poverty, unemployment or poor mental health.

He added: “We expect the culprits will call again on Zink's support either to use the foodbank or help them get a job.

"When they do, they will be welcomed. Everyone deserves the chance to turn their life around and make something of themselves.”