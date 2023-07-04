News you can trust since 1852
'Heartbreaking' figures reveal more animals being attacked in Derbyshire

A rise in reports of animal beatings was recorded in Derbyshire last year, new figures show.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 4th Jul 2023, 08:48 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 08:48 BST

Data from animal welfare charity the RSPCA show that there has been an increase in the number of reports of animals suffering physical cruelty across England and Wales. It said the figures are "heartbreaking", and suggested the end of the coronavirus pandemic and the soaring cost of living as possible factors.

The charity’s fisgures show 248 incidents of animal beatings were recorded in Derbyshire last year – up from 244 in 2021. It means recorded animal beatings rose by 2%.

Across England and Wales, the RSPCA recorded 22% more violent incidents in 2022 than the previous year, with the charity receiving 9,700 reports, or the equivalent of 26 per day. The number of beatings peaked in August at 1,100, while 77% of all complaints related to physical abuse. More animals were also killed in suspicious circumstances, with 891 reports in 2022, up 15% from 775 the year before.

Numbers from the animal welfare charity show 248 incidents of animal beatings were recorded in Derbyshire last year. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA WireNumbers from the animal welfare charity show 248 incidents of animal beatings were recorded in Derbyshire last year. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire
Dermot Murphy, inspectorate commissioner at the RSPCA, said: "Right now, animal cruelty is happening in England and Wales on a massive scale and rising. It is heartbreaking that we are seeing such sad figures which show animal cruelty is, very sadly, on the rise.

"While we don’t know for certain why there has been an increase in reports of cruelty, the cost-of-living crisis and the post-pandemic world we live in have created an animal welfare crisis with more people getting pets with potentially less time and money to care for them. The cost-of-living crisis also means the cost of rescuing animals is at an all-time high and our vital services are stretched to the limit."

The RSPCA has launched its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign to address the rising figures. Mr Murphy added: "Together, we believe we can and will cancel out cruelty to animals by replacing violence with kindness. We are urging people to donate to our Cancel Out Cruelty campaign, every donation will help animals."

To find out more about the RSPCA’s Cancel Out Cruelty campaign and how you can help, visit their website at https://www.rspca.org.uk/canceloutcruelty