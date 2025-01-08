Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have urged the public to help them trace a man in connection with an incident in a Derbyshire town – that saw a group of girls attacked at a takeaway.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man was allegedly involved in a number of altercations after visiting Norfolk Pizza in Norfolk Street, Glossop – at about 3.15am on Sunday, November 17.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “He reportedly assaulted a group of girls and also attacked two men who had stepped in to break up the fight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The man reportedly then got into a silver car and left the scene. He has been described as white and about 6ft tall, with big curly hair and wearing a grey jumper.

This is the man that officers wish to trace.

“Since the incident, officers have been following a number of lines of investigation, and have now released CCTV images of a man we would like to speak to in relation to the incident.

“Officers would also like to hear from the group of girls who were attacked. In addition, we would like to speak with any businesses or organisations in Norfolk Street who may have CCTV footage of the incident and have not yet spoken to officers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you know the man in these images, or have any information in relation to the incident, contact the force using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 24*685374:

This is the man that officers wish to trace.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101