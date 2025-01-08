Group of girls attacked in Derbyshire town centre takeaway – as police launch appeal to trace man in connection with incident
A man was allegedly involved in a number of altercations after visiting Norfolk Pizza in Norfolk Street, Glossop – at about 3.15am on Sunday, November 17.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “He reportedly assaulted a group of girls and also attacked two men who had stepped in to break up the fight.
“The man reportedly then got into a silver car and left the scene. He has been described as white and about 6ft tall, with big curly hair and wearing a grey jumper.
“Since the incident, officers have been following a number of lines of investigation, and have now released CCTV images of a man we would like to speak to in relation to the incident.
“Officers would also like to hear from the group of girls who were attacked. In addition, we would like to speak with any businesses or organisations in Norfolk Street who may have CCTV footage of the incident and have not yet spoken to officers.”
If you know the man in these images, or have any information in relation to the incident, contact the force using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 24*685374:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101