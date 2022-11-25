Originally created for Manchester, the 11ft tall monument was made using various weapons, including knives and firearms, seized from the city’s streets. The monument represents a firm stance against all forms of violence and the visit is set to highlight the force’s dedication to preventing, and talking about, acts of violence.

Whilst it is in Derbyshire, officers will be on hand to give advice, answer any questions and talk to visitors. The aim is to prevent violence, whatever it’s form, through a dedicated campaign which seeks to spread the anti-violence message across Derbyshire and beyond. It is hoped the bee will also get people thinking and talking about the issues affecting their communities and what they can do if they have concerns.

The visit follows the success of the knife angel’s visit to Derbyshire, which is made by the same company and started some really key conversations in communities.

The bee will also be spreading its wings and its messaging to youngsters in a number of schools and colleges during its month-long trek across Derbyshire. Knitters and crafters have also been sending in hand-made bees, and whilst visitors are speaking to officers there will be the chance to grab one of these, which will contain anti-violence messaging, and sign up to our e-mail alert system, Derbyshire Alert.

Anyone who picks up one of these bees is encouraged to share their photos and engage with us on social media, tagging Derbyshire Constabulary and using the hashtag #BeeUnitedAgainstViolence.

The bee will arrive in Derbyshire today, on Friday November 25 and will begin its tour tomorrow.The bee’s tour is expected to be as follows:⦁ Saturday 26 November: Morrisons, Swadlincote.⦁ Sunday 27 November: Ripley Christmas Market⦁ Thursday 1 December 2022: Southgate Retail Park⦁ Saturday 3 December: Moorways Sport Complex⦁ Sunday 4 and Monday 5 December: Cathedral Green, Derby⦁ Tuesday 6 December: Tesco, Long Eaton⦁ Wednesday 7 December: Market Place, Ilkeston⦁ Thursday 8 December Book Café, Belper (morning)⦁ Saturday 10 December: Thornbridge Hall Estate⦁ Tuesday 13 December: Bolsover War Memorial⦁ Wednesday 14 December: Chesterfield Town Centre⦁ Thursday 15 December: Crich Tramway Museum⦁ Friday 16 December: Severn Square, Alfreton.⦁ Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 December: Cromford Mills⦁ Monday 19 December: Buxton Town Centre⦁ Wednesday 21 December: Hall Leys Park, Matlock Town Centre