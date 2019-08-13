Frankie and Benny's armed robber absconds from Derbyshire prison by climbing over fence - do not approach him

An armed robber has absconded from a prison in Derbyshire after climbing over a fence.

Kieron Moss, who has absconded HMP Sudbury, was jailed for 10 years in 2012 for his part in the armed robbery of a Frankie & Benny’s in July of the previous year.

At around 3.30am on Sunday, 11 August, Moss climbed over the fence at the jail in the direction of the A515.

The 33-year-old is described as 5ft 11ins tall and of slim build. He has blue eyes, brown hair and is clean shaven. He also has the word “Mosser” tattooed on his right arm.

Moss has links to the Nottingham area and was last known to live in the Basford area of the city.

Members of the public are being warned not to approach him but to call Derbyshire police on 101 and quote reference 19*424006: