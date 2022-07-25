Four people arrested across the High Peak in one night

The Glossop Safer Neighbourhood Team were out in force over the weekend and had a particularly busy Saturday night.

Officers attended a report of a female shouting and swearing in the street causing a disturbance in the Buxton area. She was arrested for a public order offence and taken to custody.

A force spokesperson said: “Whilst this incident was happening other officers have responded to multiple calls for service about a female causing a disturbance throughout the Buxton town centre.

A busy week for the local policing teams across the High Peak

"She was arrested for drunk and disorderly behaviour and taken to custody.”

Another group of officers came on duty and were deployed to an incident in the New Mills area and an adult male was arrested for domestic assault and criminal damage. Polcie say he was taken to custody.

The spokesperson said: “The first group of officers were back on patrol having resumed from custody and responded to a suspicious incident in the Whaley Bridge area. When they attended, a vehicle has made off from them but was located a short time later. Male driver tried to escape but was detained and failed the road side breath test having blown 77. The vehicle has been recovered whilst enquiries continue.”

Other officers also attended an incident in the Glossop area where an adult male was arrested for domestic assault.

The spokesperson said: “This is just a handful of incidents officers had to attend on Saturday evening and night time.”