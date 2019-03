Four people have been arrested after police tracked down a car used in "numerous burglaries" in the Derbyshire Dales and High Peak.

The four occupants have been arrested for burglary after the car was stopped last night.

Police at the scene.

A Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit‏ spokesman said: "The Golf involved in numerous burglaries across the Derbyshire Dales and High Peak was tracked down last night.

"Excellent teamwork with us Derbyshire Armed Response Unit, Derbyshire Dog Police and Chesterfield Response."