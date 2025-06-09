Former New Mills councillor not guilty of sexual assault

A former New Mills town councillor has been found not guilty of two counts of sexual assault by a jury at Liverpool Crown Court.

David Aris-Sutton, 49, was charged with two counts of sexual assault in a trial which started last week and concluded in the first week of June.

Mr Aris-Sutton from Rushyfield Crescent, Stockport, previously held the position of a town councillor for New Mills.

A spokesperson for Liverpool Crown Court added: “David Aris-Sutton was found not guilty by jury.”