Former New Mills councillor not guilty of sexual assault

By Lucy Ball
Published 9th Jun 2025, 17:15 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A former New Mills town councillor has been found not guilty of two counts of sexual assault by a jury at Liverpool Crown Court.

David Aris-Sutton, 49, was charged with two counts of sexual assault in a trial which started last week and concluded in the first week of June.

Mr Aris-Sutton from Rushyfield Crescent, Stockport, previously held the position of a town councillor for New Mills.

A spokesperson for Liverpool Crown Court added: “David Aris-Sutton was found not guilty by jury.”

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice