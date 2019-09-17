Former Chapel-en-le-Frith man jailed for historic child sex offences

A man who once lived in Chapel-en-le-Frith has been jailed for seven years for sexual crimes against a child.

Trevor Munday was found guilty of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and sexually assaulting a child.

Trevor Munday.

The court also granted a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, which forbids him from having any contact with children.

He will have to sign the sexual offenders register for life.

Munday, 67, formerly of Chapel-en-le-Frith but now of Glebe Road, Sandbach, was sentenced at Minshull Street Crown Court on Thursday, September 12.

The crimes happened in Chapel between 2009 and 2014.