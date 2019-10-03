Former Buxton man killed in HGV collision will be "sadly missed"

A former Buxton man has died after being hit by a HGV in Manchester.

Peter Bretherton, 86, of Openshaw and formerly of Buxton, died after being hit by the HGV on Ashton Old Road just before 4pm on Tuesday.

In a statement, his family said: "Peter was a keen amateur dramatics participant who loved his singing. He enjoyed foreign holidays and spending time travelling.

“He will be sadly missed by his close friends and family.”

Police are appealing for information following the collision.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.



Anyone with information should contact Greater Manchester Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741, quoting incident number 1900 of 01/10/2019.