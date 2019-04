Fire crews from Buxton were called to large fire yesterday (Monday, April 22).

The fire was at the Blue Lagoon and Harpur Hill area of Buxton.

Fire at Harpur Hill

Buxton On Call Firefighters tweeted: "Buxton have been dealing with another large fire in Buxton at the blue lagoon/harpur hill area.

"Please be aware of the high risk of fire in the countryside and act responsibly."