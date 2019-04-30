Family memorial benches damaged in £1,300 High Peak crime spree

Family memorial benches were damaged and equipment stolen in a crime spree at High Peak golf club.

The incident happened between April 23-24, say officers.

High Peak Golf Club. Pic: Google Images.

The items that were damaged were two wooden memorial benches, donated by families to commemorate loved ones who have passed away, along with fairway markers and direction posts.

Two flag poles and flags were also stolen from the course.

The total cost of the damage and theft amounts to around £1,300.

If anyone has any information surrounding this, call police on 101 and quote crime reference 19000206819.

