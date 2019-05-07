Emergency services called after man gets locked in work freezer vehicle - for 13 HOURS!

The bank holiday weekend got off to a rather chilly start for one motorist in the High Peak - after they got accident locked in the rear of their work freezer vehicle for over 13 HOURS!

The High Peak Response team attended the scene alongside Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service on Saturday.

Photo - High Peak Response

The crews forced the rear doors open after the locks failed and freed the man.

In a tweet, the team said: "Male is ok & grateful that a passer by called in! He will have to explain the slight damage to his vehicle!"