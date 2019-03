A "drunk" driver in Buxton who had "interesting" positioning on the road has been arrested by police.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit spokesman said: "Some interesting road positioning - across the double white line system followed by nearly clipping the verge and back over to the white line.

"To be charged when sober."

Police also said that the driver had 92mcg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath in custody. The legal limit is 35 mcg.

They caught the driver yesterday, Sunday, March 24.