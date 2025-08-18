Drugs raid uncovers “large cannabis grow” at property in Buxton

Police discovered a “large cannabis grow” after a drugs raid at a property in Buxton.

A “large cannabis grow” was uncovered by officers from the Buxton Safer Neighbourhood Team after executing a warrant at an address in the town.

A Buxton Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “Following information received from members of the community, the Buxton Safer Neighbourhood Team appealed to the courts for a warrant.

“As a result, officers have executed a warrant at an address on London Road in Buxton. Upon entering the address, a large cannabis grow was located and an investigation is now underway.

“We would like to thank our community for their continued engagement and assistance. We also ask anyone who has any information or concerns relating to criminal activity to report it to us, while we continue to make Buxton and the High Peak a safer and better place to live for all.”