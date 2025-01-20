Driver arrested after being found unresponsive by police at Peak District tourist hotspot

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 20th Jan 2025, 11:08 BST
A driver was arrested near a Peak District tourist hotspot after officers found him unresponsive inside a vehicle.

A man was arrested this weekend by the Hope Valley Safer Neighbourhood team, following a failed roadside breath test – after being found unresponsive in a vehicle at Rushup Edge.

A team spokesperson said: “While officers were on patrol attempting to deal with the parking issues around the Mam Tor area of Castleton, we were made aware of an unresponsive male sat in a vehicle on Rushup Edge.

“A 38-year-old male from the Leicestershire area was given a roadside breath test due to circumstances and failed.

“As a result he was arrested and failed again on the evidential machine in police custody.”

