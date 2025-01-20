Driver arrested after being found unresponsive by police at Peak District tourist hotspot
A man was arrested this weekend by the Hope Valley Safer Neighbourhood team, following a failed roadside breath test – after being found unresponsive in a vehicle at Rushup Edge.
A team spokesperson said: “While officers were on patrol attempting to deal with the parking issues around the Mam Tor area of Castleton, we were made aware of an unresponsive male sat in a vehicle on Rushup Edge.
“A 38-year-old male from the Leicestershire area was given a roadside breath test due to circumstances and failed.
“As a result he was arrested and failed again on the evidential machine in police custody.”