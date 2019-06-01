Drink-driver 'lucky to escape' from this crash, Derbyshire police say

A motorist who was three times over the drink-drive limit was 'lucky to escape' with minor injuries after their car overturned in a Derbyshire town.

Emergency services were called to reports of a crash on Mellor Road, New Mills, at around 9.25pm on Friday.

Picture tweeted by Derbyshire Armed Response Unit.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "This incident involved one vehicle overturned.

"One person was freed by firefighters who also made the vehicle safe.

"East Midlands Ambulance Service and Derbyshire police were also in attendance."

In a tweet, Derbyshire Armed Response Unit said: "The driver was lucky to escape with help from the fire service with minor injuries.

"Being three times over the drink-drive limit probably contributed to the crash."

No further information has been released by the emergency services.