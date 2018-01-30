Doors stolen from Land Rover parked in High Peak car park

Police are appealing for information after the doors were stolen from a Land Rover parked in a public car park in the High Peak.

Sometime between 6pm on Friday January 26, and 9.30am the next day, someone stole the doors from a green Land Rover parked near the Sett Valley Trail information centre on Station Road in Hayfield.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call PC Jim Twort on 101, quoting reference 18000042846, or send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.