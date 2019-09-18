Dog suffers substantial facial injuries in High Peak badger baiting incident - WARNING - distressing images

Police are investigating a badger baiting incident in the High Peak that left a dog with substantial injuries.

Derbyshire Constabularly Wildlife Officer said two men were seen digging at an active badger sett in Chinley on the morning of September 15.

Photo - Derbyshire Constabulary Wildlife Officer

They were challenged and made off, before returning a short time later when they were challenged again before leaving.

READ MORE: Police growing concerned for missing Whaley Bridge teenagers

The men were seen leaving the area in a silver/grey large 4x4 crew cab type vehicle with a grey rear load bed canopy.

In a post on Facebook, police said: "They left behind a small brown Patterdale terrier type dog with substantial facial injuries which were clearly caused from it being put into the badger sett to fight with the badger as the males dug down to them.

Photo - Derbyshire Constabulary Wildlife Officer

"The dog was taken straight to the vets by police for its horrendous injuries to be looked at.

"If anyone has any information about someone they know that had a dog like in the images but no longer has it after Sunday, please call 101 and ask to speak to the officer in the case Pc 2581 of the Rural Crime Team, quoting ref 19*492943.

"This is a cruel and barbaric act by the owners of the dog, both against the dog and the badgers in the name of pleasure."

READ MORE: Council looking to volunteers to help run Buxton’s museum

Photo - Derbyshire Constabulary Wildlife Officer

Anyone with information can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.