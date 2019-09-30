Dog killed in hit and run in Peak District village

Police investigating a hit and run in a Peak District village have issued an appeal for information.

The incident involved a white BMW which struck a dog in Warslow, near Buxton, and then failed to stop. The dog sadly died at the scene.

The incident happened as the owner was walking the dog with two colleagues from the Greyhound Inn back to a campsite at Manifold Primary School in Warslow. Image: Google.

Staffordshire police are appealing for witnesses to the collision, which happened at around 12.20am on Sunday September 22.

A spokesperson said: "The owner was walking the dog with two colleagues from the Greyhound Inn back to a camp site at Manifold Primary School.

"A white BMW struck the dog and it sadly died at the scene. The car failed to stop and then sped away towards the A53.

"Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have any information relating to the incident or who may have seen a white BMW with damage to its front end."

Anyone with any information is asked to ring 101, quoting incident 747 of September 23, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.