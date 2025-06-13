Recently published data has revealed the number of dangerous-dog incidents in Derbyshire is at a three-year-high – but just 1 per cent of recorded offences resulted in a person being charged.

Data obtained by Accident Claims Advice shows that the number of incidents involving dangerously out-of-control dogs causing injury has hit a three-year-high across Derbyshire.

Between 2024 and 2025, Derbyshire Police recorded 761 offences, up from 759 the year before and 668 in 2022/23.

The number of dogs seized by the Force has also increased by 71% since 2022 as well as the number of canines destroyed which is up by 131% since 2022.

Accident Claims Advice solicitor Patrick Mallon, said: “The increase in dog attacks is extremely concerning. Most of the time, our four-legged friends bring us comfort and joy but in these incidents where a dog has become dangerously out-of-control and has caused injury, it is important that victims know there is support available to them.”

Out of all offences recorded in Derbyshire since 2022/23, just eight, less than 1 per cent, resulted in a person being charged, while a further 63 cases resulted in a summons or postal requisition.

Some 78 cases were deemed ‘not in the public interest’ and 757 incidents were resolved with a community resolution.

The Force also revealed that in the last three years it has seized a total of 542 dogs, with the figure skyrocketing by 71% from 131 seized in 2022 to 224 in 2024.

In January 2024, the Government implemented new rules about XL Bully dogs following a number of attacks and incidents across the UK.

It is now a legal requirement for all XL Bully dogs within the UK to be kept on a lead and muzzled out in public and owners must have a certificate of exemption.

Commenting on the data, Chief Inspector David Nicholls said: “Members of the public are prohibited from owning certain breeds of dogs and it is against the law to let a dog to become dangerously out of control. We will always take robust action to tackle such incidents in order to keep our communities safe.

“We have had to adapt quickly as a force following the introduction of the ban on XL Bully dogs and this law change has had a significant impact on the number of dangerous dog incidents reported to us.

“Shortly after the XL Bully ban was introduced in December 2023 a significant number of people came forward after we invited dog owners to voluntarily bring their banned dogs to us rather than face prosecution.

“We always have to weigh up whether or not it is in the public interest to prosecute following a dangerous dog incident.

“Sometimes it makes more sense to deal with such incidents by way of out of court disposals, such as community resolutions in which all parties agree a course of action going forward.

“We can also impose Dog Behaviour Orders in which owners must comply with certain regulations – such as keeping their dogs on the lead at all times – or they face prosecution and the prospect of their dog being destroyed.

“Often owners of suspected dangerous dogs are not arrested in the first instance and are instead invited to be interviewed voluntarily. Most people do comply with this.

“In addition, a fair number of dog bite incidents have actually been caused by the family pet. It often doesn’t make sense to make an arrest in this scenario and so other avenues of dealing with the incident have to be explored.

“We will continue to act upon information passed to us regarding dangerous dogs and I would encourage members of the public to continue reporting crimes of this nature to us.”

Solicitor Patrick Mallon, added: “If a dog attack has caused you injury, you can potentially claim compensation for your injuries and other related losses. This includes medical expenses, lost earnings, and the psychological impact of the attack.”

