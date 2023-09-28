News you can trust since 1852
Dog attack in High Peak town centre sparks police investigation – with appeal to trace man who could hold vital information

Officers investigating a dog attack in a Derbyshire town have urged the public to help them locate the pictured man.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 28th Sep 2023, 14:26 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 14:27 BST
Derbyshire Police are investigating reports of a dog attacking a person in High Street West, Glossop.

The victim was walking along the pavement at 7.45pm on Thursday, September 14 when she was bitten by the dog on the leg – causing it to bleed and leave bruising.

An image of a man seen in the area around the time of the incident has been released, as officers believe he may have important information which can help with their investigation.

Most Popular
This is the man that officers are attempting to trace.

If you are the man in the picture, or if you know who he is, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*576225:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.