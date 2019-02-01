Do you recognise this car linked to unsuccessful Glossop burglary?

Derbyshire Police want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity at a house in Simmondley, Glossop, on Saturday, January 5.

The offenders broke into the house, which is in the Hunters Lane area of Simmondely, at about 4am and searched through draws but did not steal anything.

It is believed that the grey Land Rover Freelander pictured was used in the incident.

The 4x4 has distinctive silver foot plates on either side of the vehicle and is believed to be a 2009 model.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: “Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has information about it, is asked to contact officers.

“We are also keen to hear from drivers who may have been in the area at the time and might have dashcam footage of a vehicle that matches the description.

“If you believe you do have footage please download it to an external device for an officer to view.

“Please quote the reference number 19000006876 and name of the officer in the case, PC Podmore, in any correspondence.”

You can call the police on 101, or use Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.