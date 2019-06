Derbyshire Police are appealing for information into an assault in Buxton.

The incident happened on Bakewell Court, Fairfield, between 4am and 5am on June 3.

Officers investigating the incident would like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed what happened.

If you witnessed the incident call police on 101, quoting the reference 19000283419.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.