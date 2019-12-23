Derbyshire shop burgled - just days before Christmas

The owner of a shop near Sheffield which was burgled just days before Christmas has insisted it is business as usual – and thanked people for their support.

Offenders broke into the Beer Stop on Callywhite Lane, Dronfield, overnight between Saturday, December 14, and Sunday, December 15.

A number of mini kegs, including some identical to the ones pictured, were stolen from the Beer Stop in Dronfield.

They took cash and 11 mini kegs of beer.

Police said a man and a woman from Sheffield were arrested after the crime and added that investigations were continuing.

Luke Shemilt, owner of the Beer Stop, said: “We’re upset about what’s happened.

“We’re a small business and this is the last thing we need before Christmas – obviously we’ve lost stock which we won’t be able to sell.

“I do want to get across the message that despite this it’s still business as usual and we're very much open.

“I’d also like to thank our suppliers and customers for all the support they’ve shown – it’s been very heart-warming.”

The Beer Stop opened seven years ago and has been described on Facebook as a ‘fantastic place’.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “A 23-year-olf woman and a 31-year-old man, both from Sheffield, were arrested in connection with the incident.

“They have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.”

A Facebook post by police in Dronfield added: “It is not thought at this time that this burglary and other recent burglaries at businesses in the Callywhite Lane area are connected but officers are keeping an open mind.”

Anyone with information about the crime should call officers on 101.