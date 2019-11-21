Derbyshire's Police and Crime Commissioner backs White Ribbon campaign

Derbyshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner has voiced his support for volunteers who are backing a national campaign urging men to declare their commitment to ending violence against women and girls.

Support charity Salcare, which provides a one-stop shop of help for vulnerable residents in the Amber Valley and Erewash area, has invited Hardyal Dhindsa to sign a personal pledge never to commit, condone or remain silent about violence against women as part of the annual White Ribbon Day activities.

MORE: Body of man found in north Derbyshire town

White Ribbon Day is organised by the White Ribbon Campaign and is the largest movement of its kind in the world calling on men to publicly announce their abhorrence of violence against women.

Mr Dhindsa said: “Protecting women and girls from violence is one of my top priorities as Derbyshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner and many of the projects I fund aim to help survivors recover from their experiences and break the cycle of abuse in the long-term, providing positive strategies to reduce the risk of future harm.

“Violence affects women and girls of every age, gender, class and background.

“Nobody deserves a life of fear and I wholeheartedly support those men who have made a step against violence as part of this year’s White Ribbon Day.

“I hope their voice encourages many more women and girls to come forward to police and seek help from fantastic support providers like Salcare.”

MORE: Fancy being in with the chance of winning £43,000?