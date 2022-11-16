Derbyshire residents urged to stay vigilant after car thieves targeting same model strike across the county
Residents across Derbyshire have been warned by the police – with car thieves striking in several areas and targeting the same model of vehicle.
Derbyshire Police are appealing for information after three reports of Suzuki Jimny vehicles being stolen in the Derbyshire Dales.
The first theft happened sometime between Sunday October 23 and Monday October 24 from Crossland Road at Hathersage.
The second is believed to have taken place between 8.00pm and 8.45pm on Sunday, October 30 on Hassop Road, Hassop. The third was reported to have taken place overnight between October 30 and Tuesday, November 1 from Main Road at Grindleford.
Most Popular
At this stage it is not known if the incidents are formally linked, but enquiries are being carried out and officers would like to hear from anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity.
Residents, especially those who own a Suzuki Jimny, have been urged to remain vigilant, with officers issuing the following crime prevention advice:
*Always leave your vehicle locked and alarmed if possible.
*Review your home or business security and consider investing in CCTV, security gates or sensor lights to alert you when someone walks near your vehicle or enters the driveway.
Advertisement
*Use a steering wheel lock or pedal lock.
*Consider fitting an after-market approved immobiliser.
*Never leave the vehicle’s keys in the ignition, in the same outbuilding as the vehicle, or near your front door inside your home.
*Park in a locked garage, secure car park or well-lit area if possible.
Advertisement
*Consider having windows etched with the vehicle registration number or use an invisible ink marker pen to mark these details and your postcode on the underside frame of the vehicle.
*Make a note of the chassis number.
*Fit a vehicle tracking system.
*Be vigilant when using your vehicle for anyone taking an interest in it.
Advertisement
Anyone with information which may help with enquiries should contact the force using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*634336:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Advertisement
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.