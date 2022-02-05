Derbyshire police to create new stalking coordinator role in response to rising cases

Derbyshire's Police and Crime Commissioner, Angelique Foster, made the announcement as part of her 2022-23 budget

Responsibilities of the post will include making sure investigations are carried out correctly and supporting victims of stalking or harassment, according to Derbyshire police.

The announcement forms part of Police and Crime Commissioner Angelique Foster’s budger for 2022-23.

Alongside the new stalking coordinator role, Ms Foster has agreed to fund additional night-time patrols and a focus on offender management to tackle violence against women and girls.

Gracie Spinks' parents Richard and Alison took the Gracie's Law petition to Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins in Westminster.

In a statement, she said: “As Police and Crime Commissioner I will do everything I can to make the streets of Derby and Derbyshire safer. Everyone should have the freedom to go about their daily lives without fear of crime.

“I know that there has been concern about the rise in stalking and harassment nationally, and that is no different in Derbyshire. That is why this new role is so important and will complement the work already underway to prevent crime, support victims and bring offenders to justice.”

Derbyshire Constabulary is currently being investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over its handling of a stalking report made by Gracie Spinks.

The 23-year-old, who was found fatally injured at Duckmanton’s Blue Lodge Stables in June, is thought to have been killed by the man she told police was stalking her.

Two officers have already been served with misconduct notices as part of the investigation, while three others are being investigated for their work around a bag of weapons found near the stables weeks before Gracie’s death.

Chief Constable Rachel Swann said: “Over the past months the force has made a number of substantial improvements to improve its response to stalking. This has included force-wide training being delivered to ensure that staff and officers have a greater awareness of stalking offences.

“The officer in this post will work closely with partner organisations to ensure that the correct support and information is available to victims and the links are made with the investigating officers of any crimes reported.”

Gracie's death prompted a petition calling on the Government to provide more funding for advocates to support stalking victims and to help police investigate cases more thoroughly.

It was debated by MPs earlier this week after gathering more than 105,000 signatures.