Derbyshire Police's Assistant Chief Constable shares condolences after London Bridge Attack

Derbyshire Police's Assistant Chief Constable, Kem Mehmet, has shared the force’s condolences after yesterday’s London bridge attack.

A man who stabbed two people to death and wounded three others in a "terror-related" attack was shot dead by police on London Bridge yesterday (November 29).

Police on Cannon Street near London Bridge - where a man was shot by police. November 29 2019.

Assistant Chief Constable Kem Mehmet shared the Derbyshire Constabulary’s condolences, adding that it is ‘crucial’ that our communities ‘remain united’.

He said: “Our thoughts go out to those affected by the tragic events on London Bridge in which two people died and three others were injured.

“We’d also like to express our solidarity and gratitude to our colleagues at The City of London and Metropolitan Police, as well as the other emergency services who attended, and the members of public who intervened to assist in the incident.

“We’d like to ask our communities to remain vigilant and report any concerns to us by calling 999, or you can report suspicious activity in confidence at gov.uk/ACT – more information can be found via Twitter @terrorismpolice or on the CT Policing website.

“Now, more than ever, it is crucial that our communities remain united and do not allow terrorism or hatred to divide us.”

