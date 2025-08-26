Derbyshire police have recovered stolen plant machinery thanks to the help of a member of the public.

Three very expensive items of plant machinery have been successfully intercepted and recovered by officers from Derbyshire Rural Crime Team.

Officers received information about the machines from an eagle-eyed member of the public who spotted something that 'didn't look right' and spoke to police at Hope Show.

The theft of plant machinery costs the UK construction and agricultural sectors millions of pounds each year.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Rural Crime Team said: “These machines, worth hundreds of thousands of pounds themselves, are not just costly losses to businesses, they also drive up insurance premiums across the industry and are often linked to wider criminal activity for example being cloned and sold to innocent purchasers, shipped out of the country or used more locally in violent crime such as cash machine breaks.

“A huge thank you to the vigilant member of the public who helped us strike a blow against rural crime.

“This recovery is a powerful reminder that if you see something doesn't look right or feel something is amiss, you're normally correct. One call can make all the difference!”