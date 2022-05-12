From today until Sunday 29 May, anyone who owns or is in possession of a firearm of any type – be it a pistol, shotgun, rifle, air weapon or imitation – is invited to bring it in to officers.

The idea is to stop firearms from getting into the wrong hands and being used by offenders to commit crimes on our streets or anywhere else in the country.

As well as urging people to hand over firearms they don’t legally hold, police also want people to hand in any antique weapons or legally owned guns that licence holders no longer want or need.

Derbyshire police have launched a fortnight-long gun surrender campaign

And they want people to hand in replica or imitation weapons such as BB guns, so they can’t be used to commit crime.

The last firearms surrender in Derbyshire was in 2019, and saw 30 firearms handed in including six shotguns, a Browning 9mm Pistol and six imitation firearms.

Inspector Ellen Lovatt, who leads Derbyshire’s Armed Response Unit, said: “We are often asked when embarking on firearms surrenders if we actually think it will have an impact on the use of guns in criminal activity in Derbyshire and beyond.

“The answer is, undoubtedly, yes. Whilst we acknowledge that those using firearms for a criminal purpose are unlikely to surrender them; what we do know is law-abiding members of the public will.

“Recent changes to firearms legislation mean that members of the public may be unaware that their possession of previously legal firearms may now be an offence.

“The Antique Firearms Regulations came into effect on 22 March 2022 and provide a statutory definition of ‘antique firearm’. More information is available at Information notice: Change to the law for antique firearms | Derbyshire Constabulary where you can also contact the firearms licensing team for further advice.

“This surrender is part of ongoing work to give people chance to hand over guns that they do not want, no longer need, or should not have in the first place.

“By working together with the public, we can cut the number of guns in circulation and keep our streets and communities safe.”

People who have guns - or other items such as crossbows, CS gas and ammunition that they want to hand over to Derbyshire police can do so at their nearest enquiry office, or by calling 101 to arrange collection. The following stations have enquiry offices, where firearms can be surrendered:

Saint Mary’s Wharf police station (Derby)

Chesterfield police station

Buxton police station

Opening times for enquiry offices can be found on the police website: Find a police station | Derbyshire Constabulary.

It’s a nationwide firearms surrender, so people living near the border with other counties can hand them in there, too.

Anyone who has a firearm, replica or imitation that they want to hand in is advised to keep the item out of sight while they are bringing it to one of our locations.

The surrender means that people can dispose of firearms in a safe place. During the surrender, people handing in guns can remain anonymous. Each live weapon will be reviewed and if they have not been used in criminality, they will be melted down or recycled.

If you need more advice about what to do with a firearm or ammunition contact police via one of the following methods.

Facebook – send a private message to our Facebook page

Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – There are several crime reporting tools on their website or use their online contact form

Phone – call on 101