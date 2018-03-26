Derbyshire police officer injured after his car was rammed by thieves

A police officer has been injured after the car he was driving was rammed by thieves in Derbyshire.

Officers were called to a unit on Sunday afternoon at around 4.25pm after the alarm was activated.

The first officer on the scene arrived in a police car, which was immediately rammed by thieves trying to leave the scene in a Ford Ranger.

The force of the crash left the Ford so badly damaged that the driver got out, jumping into a white van driven by another member of the gang. The thieves drove off in the van, taking a generator and a blue Land Rover Defender from the business premises, on Graphite Way, Hadfield.

It was later discovered that the Ford had also been stolen from inside the unit compound.

The police officer was left with a broken arm.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 18000135840.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.