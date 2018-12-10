Derbyshire Police concerned for safety of missing Derbyshire woman

Derbyshire Police has issued a statement concerning the safety of a Killamarsh woman who has been missing from her home since midnight on Sunday.

Claire Brunt, 38, was last seen at her Killamarsh home at around 12.30am on Sunday. December 9, and concern has been raised about her safety.

Derbyshire Police issued the statement over the weekend and the missing woman is yet to be located.

The statement said: "We’re concerned for the safety of missing woman Claire Brunt, 38, who was last seen at her home in Killamarsh at 12.30am on Sunday, December 9.

"Claire is described as white, 5ft 1ins tall and of medium build with shoulder length blonde hair.

"It is believed that Claire may be travelling in a silver/metallic blue coloured Nissan Micra.

"If you have seen Claire, or know of her whereabouts, please contact us. Please quote the reference number 345 of December 9 in any correspondence."

If you recognise this woman or have seen her. please contact Derbyshire Police immediately on 101.