Two Derbyshire police cars are out of service after yobs damaged them.

Police were called to numerous reports of anti-social behaviour and criminal damage in Glossop town centre on Tuesday night.

Picture posted on the Glossopdale Police Safer Neighbourhood Team Facebook page.

Two teenage males were arrested.

Glossopdale Police Safer Neighbourhood Team said on Facebook: "Two police cars are now out of service due to the damage incurred and officers' uniform has been sent for destruction."

